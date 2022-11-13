Watch: Joe Biden mixes up Cambodia and Colombia in latest high-profile gaffe

US president Joe Biden made another gaffe on Saturday during the ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh. While meeting his counterparts from ASEAN, Joe Biden said Colombia when referring to Cambodia.

“Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us.” Joe Biden said while alluding to the 10-nation regional bloc's current chair, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Joe Biden who will turn 80 on November 20 announced this week that he plans to seek re-election in 2024 although a final decision is anticipated to be made early in the following year while Donald Trump may announce his presidential bid soon.

President Joe Biden's Democrats retained control of the US Senate, a remarkable midterms election result that defied predictions of a Republican "red wave" over both houses of Congress.

