Russia destroyed Kherson infrastructure, Donetsk battles 'hell': Top updates

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian troops had destroyed infrastructure in the Kherson's southern region following the announcement of Russian withdrawal from the region, marking the biggest retreat by Moscow since the beginning of the invasion.

Here are top updates on Russia-Ukraine war:

1. After an eight-month Russian occupation, Ukrainian television resumed broadcasting in Kherson and the region's energy provider said it was working to restore power supplies.

2. Ukraine's police chief Igor Klymenko said around 200 officers were erecting roadblocks and recording "crimes of the Russian occupiers".

3. Ukraine's police chief also urged Kherson residents to watch out for possible landmines laid by the Russian troops.

4. Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv and the West were on their way to "joint victory". "This is coming, and our victory will be our joint victory," Dmytro Kuleba said.

5. US secretary of state Anthony Blinken hailed the "remarkable courage" of Ukraine's military and people and vowed US support "will continue for as long as it takes" to defeat Russia.

6. Ukraine's Zelensky said that the fights in eastern Donetsk were "hell." He said, "There it is just hell - there are extremely fierce battles there every day."

7. "(Russians) everywhere have the same goal: to humiliate people as much as possible. But we will restore everything, believe me," Zelensky continued.

