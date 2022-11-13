Home / World News / Russia destroyed Kherson infrastructure, Donetsk battles 'hell': Top updates

Russia destroyed Kherson infrastructure, Donetsk battles 'hell': Top updates

world news
Published on Nov 13, 2022 07:51 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's police chief also urged Kherson residents to watch out for possible landmines laid by the Russian troops.

Russia-Ukraine War: Destroyed car is seen on a highway to Kherson city.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: Destroyed car is seen on a highway to Kherson city.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian troops had destroyed infrastructure in the Kherson's southern region following the announcement of Russian withdrawal from the region, marking the biggest retreat by Moscow since the beginning of the invasion.

Read more: Ukraine's? Ukraine's. Zelensky proclaims Kherson ‘ours’ as Russia withdraws

Here are top updates on Russia-Ukraine war:

1. After an eight-month Russian occupation, Ukrainian television resumed broadcasting in Kherson and the region's energy provider said it was working to restore power supplies.

2. Ukraine's police chief Igor Klymenko said around 200 officers were erecting roadblocks and recording "crimes of the Russian occupiers".

3. Ukraine's police chief also urged Kherson residents to watch out for possible landmines laid by the Russian troops.

4. Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv and the West were on their way to "joint victory". "This is coming, and our victory will be our joint victory," Dmytro Kuleba said.

5. US secretary of state Anthony Blinken hailed the "remarkable courage" of Ukraine's military and people and vowed US support "will continue for as long as it takes" to defeat Russia.

6. Ukraine's Zelensky said that the fights in eastern Donetsk were "hell." He said, "There it is just hell - there are extremely fierce battles there every day."

7. "(Russians) everywhere have the same goal: to humiliate people as much as possible. But we will restore everything, believe me," Zelensky continued.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out