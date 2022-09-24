Watch: Long queues of cars at Russia-Georgia border amid Putin's call-up

Following President Vladimir Putin's announcement of partial mobilisation of troops on Wednesday, videos shared by Sky News showed long lines of vehicles at a checkpoint on the Russia-Georgia border. Georgia is one of the few neighbouring countries that Russians can enter without needing to apply for a visa.

The checkpoint has become a popular route used by Russians attempting to leave the country fearing the draft.

The announcement- Russia's first mobilisation since the Second World War has led to a rush even at border crossings into Kazakhstan and Mongolia as Russians look for a way out, the Guardian reported.

Long lines of traffic have formed at the Russia-Georgia border after President Putin announced a partial military mobilisation, aimed at conscripting hundreds of thousands of people for the war in Ukraine.



Latest: https://t.co/X3flQUk9BR pic.twitter.com/hFpOpnwKyM — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 23, 2022

The order to mobilise 300,000 Russians with military experience- as clarified by Russian defence ministry- has sparked massive protests in Russia.

Amid the protests and backlash, Moscow has begun implementing the mobilisation plan as Russia faced severe setbacks in Ukraine in recent weeks.

