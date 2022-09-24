Home / World News / Watch: Long queues of cars at Russia-Georgia border amid Putin's call-up

Watch: Long queues of cars at Russia-Georgia border amid Putin's call-up

world news
Published on Sep 24, 2022 12:54 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The checkpoint has become a popular route used by Russians attempting to leave the country fearing the draft.

Russia-Ukraine War: Footage shows large queues of cars at a checkpoint on the Russia-Georgia border.
ByMallika Soni

Following President Vladimir Putin's announcement of partial mobilisation of troops on Wednesday, videos shared by Sky News showed long lines of vehicles at a checkpoint on the Russia-Georgia border. Georgia is one of the few neighbouring countries that Russians can enter without needing to apply for a visa.

The checkpoint has become a popular route used by Russians attempting to leave the country fearing the draft.

The announcement- Russia's first mobilisation since the Second World War has led to a rush even at border crossings into Kazakhstan and Mongolia as Russians look for a way out, the Guardian reported.

The order to mobilise 300,000 Russians with military experience- as clarified by Russian defence ministry- has sparked massive protests in Russia.

Amid the protests and backlash, Moscow has begun implementing the mobilisation plan as Russia faced severe setbacks in Ukraine in recent weeks.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

