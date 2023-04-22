Watch- Man causes ruckus about crying baby on Southwest flight, gets deplaned

Video of an unruly passenger causing ruckus on a Florida-bound Southwest Airlines plane has gone viral on social media. The man was miffed by the crying of a baby during the flight and started yelling at the flight attendants who tried to calm him down.

The Daily Show posted the video on Instagram and jokingly asked fans "Who threw the bigger tantrum on that Southwest flight: the baby or the grown man?".

In the viral video on social media, the frustrated passenger shouts complainingly "“I paid for a ticket to have a f***ing comfortable flight. That child has been crying for 40 minutes!”

The flight crew rush to the man and try to calm him down, requesting him to stop yelling. It makes him even agrier and he goes: "I’m not screaming. Do you want me to scream? I’ll f***ing scream. We are in a f***ing tin can with a baby in a goddamn echo chamber and you wanna talk to me about being f***ing OK?”

When the flight attendant calls him out and says " You're yelling !". The man retorts loudly "So is the baby!" .

Later, the man is dealt with by cops at the Orlando Airport, and they walk him out while keeps arguing that the parents who failed to keep the baby quiet were at fault.

Meanwhile, Southwest issued a statement about how well the flight crew handled the situation with sincerity and professionalism.

The statement read: “We commend our crew for exhibiting outstanding professionalism while handling a challenging situation, and we offer our apologies to the other customers onboard who had to experience such unacceptable behavior.”

