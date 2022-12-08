Watch: Meghan reveals Prince Harry was late to their first date, other details

Netflix announced the arrival of the series by tweeting a clip of Meghan Markle telling how Prince Harry was late to their first date. She says: "You were late. But he kept texting 'I'm in traffic, I'm so sorry.'"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prince Harry responds: "I was panicking, freaking out, I was sweating."

Meghan Markle continues: "I didn't know him and was like 'oh is this what he does. Got it. This I'm not doing.'"

After Prince Harry jokingly asks: "What's that supposed to mean?", Meghan says: "Like one of the guys who who has so much of an ego that any girl would sit around and wait half hour for you. I was just not interested in that."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meghan Markle described her engagement interview as "an orchestrated reality show" as the Harry and Meghan Netflix series dropped on Netflix today. Teaser trailers showed Prince Harry claiming there has been "leaking" and "planting" of stories against Meghan Markle.

In the third episode, Meghan Markle said: "It was, you know, rehearsed, so we did the thing out with the press and then we went right inside, took the coat off, sat down and did the interview. So it was all in that same moment."

The couple announced their engagement in 2017.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON