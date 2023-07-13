Watch | Plane wing breaks apart after dramatic runway crash in Somalia, all passengers safe

A small plane attempting to land at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia, veered off the runway, crashed into a fence, and shattered into pieces. The incident happened on Tuesday, leaving passengers and viewers in disbelief.

Small plane carrying 30 passengers and 4 crew members crashes while landing at Mogadishu airport, shattering into pieces.(Twitter/@AshaBarhood)

According to the Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA), fortunately, there were no fatalities in this accident, with only minor injuries reported. "The SCAA would like to reaffirm that the preliminary report will be released once the current investigation concludes," an SCAA representative said.

Footage captured the ordeal, showcasing the aircraft skidding off the tarmac and breaking through a protective barrier. The impact of the collision was evident, with the plane's wing catching fire and debris scattering in various directions.

Onboard the flight, which was operated by Halla Airlines, there were 30 passengers and a crew of four. The pilot had not signaled any distress or reported any issues to air traffic control before the incident took place. This has left experts puzzled, as they try to understand the cause of the crash.

Fardowsa Osman Egal, the Somali minister of transport and civil aviation, revealed that two individuals had sustained injuries in the accident. As the investigation progresses, authorities are diligently exploring every aspect of the incident. A spokesperson from Halla Airlines has expressed their commitment to transparency.

"The facts will be established once the cockpit voice recorder and black box are analyzed," the spokesperson said.

This incident bears a resemblance to a previous mishap that occurred in July 2022, wherein 30 passengers miraculously survived a plane crash at the same airport. That ill-fated aircraft had somersaulted during landing, ending up upside down.

According to the authorities, Mogadishu's airport acts as a vital transportation hub, permitting more than 150 local and international flights daily. Authorities are thoroughly investigating the recent crash to guarantee a high level of safety standards. Concerns have been raised about airport safety procedures, resulting in a discussion about the steps that must be taken to prevent future tragedies and protect passengers and crew members.

