Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Watch: President Zelensky’s comedy show clip goes viral as Ukraine fights Russia
world news

Watch: President Zelensky’s comedy show clip goes viral as Ukraine fights Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky has become the Internet's favourite overnight after he refused to budge in front of the Russian offensive. Old videos of his comedy show, dance show have gone viral while Ukraine continues to fight Russia. 
Screengrab from the viral clip of Volodymyr Zelensky's comedy show Servant of the people. 
Published on Feb 27, 2022 03:54 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

As Ukraine is facing its worst crisis in the face of Russia’s offensive, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s old videos are going viral on the internet, as he has become the internet’s favourite overnight. Before Zelensky’s entry into politics, he was an actor and starred in a show named ‘Servant of the People’. Among the viral videos, one is a clip from that show.

‘Servant of the people’

 

In this show, Zelensky essayed the character of a school teacher who accidentally becomes Ukraine’s president after his rant against the government goes viral.

In the viral video set in a classroom, shared first by The Recount, part of the rant delivered by Zelenskyy’s character can be seen. “Why do our politicians come to power and make the same mistakes? It’s because they are mathematicians. The only thing they know is how to divide, add and multiple their own wealth,” the character said

RELATED STORIES

Ukraine President's impressive Twitter use amid war: ‘Anti-war coalition…’

“We are choosing between two ****ing bastards! It has been like this for 25 years in a row. Do you know what is interesting? Nothing will change this time!” the rant goes on. “It’s because you, my father and I will choose a ****ing bastard again! It’s because yes, he is a bastard but he is still better than the other ones,”  the character added.

Dancing with the star

Another video shows Zelensky as a dancer as the Internet got to know that in 2006 Zeensky had won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars.

‘Zelensky is the president’

 

The other video, also shared by The Recount, is a part of Zelensky’s inauguration speech of 2019. “After my victory at this election, my six-year-old son said ‘Hey Pop, I was watching TV, they say Zelenskyy is the president. So it means I am the president too?” he said.

“...later I understood the truth. Because every one of us is the president now,” he had said.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ukraine russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP