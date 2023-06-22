'Today will be a critical day', OceanGate co-founder issues an statement amid falling oxygen levels in Titan submersible

As the search continues, the optimism of finding survivors aboard the missing Titan submersible is waning, accompanied by concerns over the depleting oxygen levels, leaving the fate of its five occupants uncertain.. The commercial sub, which embarked on a two-hour sight-seeing journey to explore the wreckage of the HMS Titanic, disappeared on Sunday. The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland.(via REUTERS)

Guillermo Sohnlein, the cofounder of OceanGate, has provided a personal statement to Insider regarding the ongoing search and rescue mission. Sohnlein expressed the critical nature of the current day, as the submersible's life support provisions are dwindling.

OceanGate's statement

In his statement to Insider, Sohnlein emphasized that Stockton and the entire crew recognized the need to conserve their limited supplies days ago. By remaining calm and relaxed, they aimed to extend the duration for potential rescue efforts.

“Today will be a critical day in this search and rescue mission, as the sub’s life support supplies are starting to run low,” Sohnlein said in his statement.

Contrary to popular belief, Sohnlein firmly believes that the window of time available for their rescue is more extensive than anticipated. He maintains hope for the well-being of his friend Stockton and the entire crew, holding onto optimism during this challenging situation.

As rescue teams scramble to locate the vessel, details about the interior and conditions within the submersible have emerged, shedding light on the challenging journey and the experiences of those on board.

Sparse room

Measuring no larger than a minivan, the interior of the Titan appears sparse. With a maximum capacity of five passengers, there are no seats, and occupants must sit cross-legged on the floor throughout the dive. The vessel is devoid of windows, except for a single porthole through which passengers can catch a glimpse of the iconic Titanic wreck.

High-tech yet spartan environment

Contrary to conventional expectations, the Titan lacks advanced technology and luxury features. The vessel's operation is as simple as pressing a single button, reminiscent of an elevator. It communicates with its mother ship via text messages, as GPS and other modern communication methods do not function underwater. To control the submersible, a gaming controller, similar to a PlayStation controller, is utilized. In case of a remote failure, the propellers can be manually controlled through a hard-wire system.

From hot to cold

Life inside the Titan can fluctuate between extreme temperatures during the dive. Initially, the confined space can quickly become hot, but as the submersible descends further into the frigid depths of the ocean, the environment grows colder. Temperatures in the deep ocean hover just above freezing, making it a stark and challenging experience for the occupants. The vessel is equipped with a heater, but its effectiveness is limited, adding to the discomfort and mental strain of the journey.

Navigating the abyss

The Titan operates under strict protocols to ensure the safety of both the occupants and the historic Titanic wreckage. With ballast weights keeping the submersible submerged, a built-in mechanism releases the weights after 24 hours, allowing the vessel to resurface. In case of any issues, crew members are trained to rock the ship or use a pneumatic pump to release the ballast manually. Additionally, the vessel's thrusters rely on an external electrical system, while an internal system powers essential communications and the onboard heater.

Why the rescue operation is so difficult?

The depth of the Ocean is figuratively unfathomable and given the size of the submersible and the huge expanse of the water body across dimensions finding Titan is even more challenging.

An animated video posted on Twitter depicts why it is so difficult to run a rescue operation to recover Titan.

Also read | Missing Titanic sub has an uncanny resemblance to this Simpsons episode, fans shocked