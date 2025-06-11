Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral Bangladesh home closed for visitors after mob vandalises property | Video

Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh was vandalised by a mob on Wednesday. As per local reports, the mob raised slogans against Tagore and proceeded to break windows, furniture of the ancestral Kutchery House in Sirajganj’s Shahjadpur. Screengrab from a video showing the vandalism of Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home,(X/@joydas)

As per a report by Bangladesh-based bdnews24.com, due to the vandalism, the literature icon's house has been temporarily closed for visitors until further notice.

Based on a PTI report, a visitor and his family went to see the ancestral site - Rabindra Kachharibari - when he got into an altercation with an employee over the parking fee for the motorcycle.

Citing bdnews24.com, PTI stated that after the altercation, the visitor was allegedly confined in an office room and assaulted.

In response to this incident, locals carried out a protest, expressing their displeasure. However, this later escalated, and a mob vandalised the auditorium of the house and attacked one of the directors of the institution.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video

Following the incident, Md Haibur Rahman, Custodian of the Kacharibar, told reporters that the site will not be taking visitors until further notice.

"Due to unavoidable circumstances, visitor admissions will be suspended. The Department of Archaeology has been monitoring the situation,” custodian Habibur Rahman was quoted as saying by local news outlets.

As per the BSS news agency, a three-member probe committee by the Department of Archaeology has been formed to investigate the attack.

Situated in Shahzadpur in Rajshahi division, Kachharibari is the ancestral home of Rabindranath Tagore. The home also serves as the rvenue office for the Tagore family. Historians have stated that Tagore created many of his literary works while living in this Bangladeshi mansion.