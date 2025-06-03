Ukraine hits key Crimea Bridge with 1,000kg explosives in 2nd attack on Russia | On Cam

In its second attack against Russia in two days, Ukraine on Tuesday it hit Crimea bridge with over 1,000 kilograms of underwater explosives. As per the official statement issued by Ukraine's SBU secret service, Kyiv "conducted a new unique special operation and hit the Crimean Bridge for the third time -- this time underwater." This video grab taken from a handout footage released by the Ukrainian Security Service shows the explosion of the Kerch Bridge connecting Crimea with Russia (AFP)

This attack from Ukraine two days after it carried out 'Operation Spider's Web' and targeted Russian military areas and airbases.

Watch | Moment Ukraine attacked Crimea bridge

In the video released by the Ukrainian SBU, a blast coming out of the water is seen with debris flying around. Damage to the side of the bridge is also visible.

The extent of the damage caused by the blast was unclear. As per an AFP report, the 19-kilometres (12-mile) bridge appeared to be in operation as normal on Tuesday afternoon.

The SBU added that it detonates over 1,000 kilograms of explosives underwater. The bombs were planted on one of the bridge's underwater pillar.

"Previously, we hit the Crimean Bridge twice, in 2022 and 2023. So today we continued this tradition underwater," the SBU said in its statement, adding that this operation had been prepared over several months.

Following the blast, Russia closed the Kerch bridge in Crimea. However, as per the latest update shared by authorities, the bridge has now reopened to traffic.

The Kerch Bridge is a vital link for Russia and its forces amid the Ukraine war, The bridge, opened in 2018, establishes a physical connection between Russia and Crimea.

In 2014, Russia invaded the Crimean Peninsula and annexed Crimea from Ukraine. This annexation of Crimea is what triggered the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in the continent.

One of the key demands from Russia for a truce is the international recognition of Crimea as Russian territory.