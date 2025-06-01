Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
Ukraine launches massive drone attack, targeting Russian airbases, military aircraft: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jun 01, 2025 05:33 PM IST

As per initial reports, this massive FPV drone attack targeted over 40 Russian bombers and the Olenya and Belaya airbases.

As the Russia Ukraine war rages on, Ukraine has reportedly launched a massive drone attack against Russia, reportedly targeting over 40 Russian bombers and the Olenya and Belaya airbases with FPV drones.

Over 40 Russian military aircraft were hit in Ukraine's massive drone attack on Sunday(X/@clashreport)
Speaking to Reuters, officials stated that the drone attack war carried out by Ukraine's domestic security agency, the SBU.

As per a Reuters report, sources have stated that the drone attack struck aircraft Tu-95 and Tu-22 which are strategic bombers used by Russia uses to fire long-range missiles at Ukraine. 

"Right now, the Security Service of Ukraine is conducting a large-scale special operation to destroy enemy bomber aircraft in the rear of the Russian Federation. SBU drones are practicing on aircraft that bomb Ukrainian cities every night. Currently, more than 40 aircraft are known to have been hit, including the A-50, Tu-95 and Tu-22 M3," an SBU official was quoted as saying by the Kyiv Independent.

Earlier on Sunday, seven people were killed and 30 injured after a train derailment occurred near the Ukraine border.

As per Moscow Railway, the derailment and collapse of the bridge were due to "illegal interference in transport operations."

Ahead of this reported Ukrainian drone attack, the Ukraine Air Force stated that Russia launched around 109 drones and five missiles across Ukraine overnight.

Peace talks to begin Monday

Russia and Ukraine are set to begin negotiations for a ceasefire on Monday. Delegations from both countries are slated to meet in Istanbul, Turkey =.

Ahead of these peace talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy questioned Russia's "commitment" to the peace talks.

"For a meeting to be meaningful, its agenda must be clear, and the negotiations must be properly prepared," said Zelenskyy.

