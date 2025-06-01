40 Russian jets hit, nearly 400 drones downed: Ukraine counters Russia's biggest drone attack | What we know

On the eve of peace talks, Russia and Ukraine escalated the nature of their attacks on Sunday. In response to an overnight drone attack, Ukraine targeted airbases in Russia and reportedly destroyed at least 40 military bombers. A view shows apartment buildings damaged by Russian military strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the frontline town of Myrnohrad, Donetsk region.(Reuters/Representational)

On Sunday, the Ukrainian Air Forces stated that Russia launched its largest nightly drone attack since the start of the war in 2022.

In a statement on Telegram, the air force added that Russia launched nearly 500 drones and seven missiles, many of which were thwarted by the UAF.

Russia-Ukraine war escalates | Top updates