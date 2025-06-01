40 Russian jets hit, nearly 400 drones downed: Ukraine counters Russia's biggest drone attack | What we know
Jun 01, 2025 07:35 PM IST
On Sunday, the Ukrainian Air Forces stated that Russia launched its largest nightly drone attack since the start of the war in 2022.
On the eve of peace talks, Russia and Ukraine escalated the nature of their attacks on Sunday. In response to an overnight drone attack, Ukraine targeted airbases in Russia and reportedly destroyed at least 40 military bombers.
In a statement on Telegram, the air force added that Russia launched nearly 500 drones and seven missiles, many of which were thwarted by the UAF.
Russia-Ukraine war escalates | Top updates
- What the Ukraine Air Force said: As per the Ukrainian Air force, Russia launched 472 drones and seven missiles in its largest overnight drone attack against Kyiv. Of this, the UAF added that Ukraine downed around 382 drones and three missiles.
- 12 killed after Russian missile attack: 12 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after a Russian missile struck Ukrainian military training ground on Sunday. Furthermore, over 60 people were left injured due to the attack.
- Ukraine targets Russian airbases: In response to the overnight attack, Ukraine launched one of its largest drone-based operations in Russia and struck several air bases. Reaching Russian airbases as far as in eastern Siberia, Ukrainian officials stated that over 40 Russian bombers and military aircraft were hit in the operation launched by the Ukrainian Security Service.
- Russian governors confirm drone attacks: Amid the unconfirmed videos on social media, Igor Kobzev, the governor of Irkutsk, stated that a drone attack had occurred on a military unit. Furthermore, the governor of Murmansk region also stated that enemy drones had been spotted.
- Peace talks to begin Monday: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to the peace talks set for Monday. In his latest statement, Zelenskyy stated that a delegation from Kyiv will be attending the ceasefire negotiations with Russia in Istanbul, Turkey. “We are doing everything to protect our independence, our state and our people,” said the Ukrainian president.
