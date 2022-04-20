Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Watch: Videos of flyers cheering after mask mandate lifted midair go viral
world news

Watch: Videos of flyers cheering after mask mandate lifted midair go viral

Videos of midair announcement that Covid mask is no longer mandatory during domestic travel leading to cheers and jubilation from the passengers are going viral evoking strong reaction as Covid cases in the Unites States have been on the rise. 
As the announcement was being made, a passenger took off the mask and waved in the air. (Screenshot from viral video/Bloomberg Quick Take)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 07:05 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Several videos of passengers of a New York- San Francisco flight cheering as the cabin crew announced that masks were no longer mandatory on domestic flights are going viral on social media. This comes at a time Covid-19 infections in New York, Connecticut are on the rise in the past few weeks and the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron and its sublineage BA.2.12.1 are estimated to make up more than 90% of the coronavirus variants in the United States.

Several flights have reportedly lifted the mask mandate after US district judge Kathryn Mizelle overturned the government's extended mask mandate on April 18.

According to the viral video posted on Twitter by many passengers who were on the flight, a flight attendant said the mask will be optional for all crew and passengers as well and before he could finish the sentence, passengers clapped and cheered. One passenger could also be seen waving the mask in the air and then keeping it inside the seat pocket. The announcer also said those who want to continue wearing the masks are free to do so. "In that way, we can alleviate stress and discomfort," the attendant said.

RELATED STORIES

Apart from Delta, several major airlines including Jetblue, Spirit and Southwest have reportedly made masks optional.

Delta Airlines has already come under fire for stating that Covid-19 has transitioned to an 'ordinary seasonal virus', a statement which the airlines later retracted. As epidemiologists on social media slammed Delta Airlines for making such an irresponsible statement, it later corrected it and said Covid-19 and transitioned to a 'more manageable respiratory virus - with better treatments, vaccines and other scientific measures to prevent serious illness'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
covid-19 mask viral video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP