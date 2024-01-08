close_game
News / World News / ‘We can’t reach': WHO skips medical supplies delivery in Gaza amid Israel war

ByMallika Soni
Jan 08, 2024 03:00 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: This marks the fourth time when the world health body called off a planned mission to bring much needed medical supplies to Gaza.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it has cancelled a mission to bring medical supplies to northern Gaza as it failed to receive security guarantees. This marks the fourth time when the world health body called off a planned mission to bring much needed medical supplies to Al-Awda Hospital and the central drug store in northern Gaza. it said.

Israel-Hamas War: Displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, walk as they seek shelter at the border with Egypt, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.(Reuters)
"It has now been 12 days since we were last able to reach northern Gaza," the WHO office in the occupied Palestinian territories wrote on the X (formerly Twitter), adding, "Heavy bombardment, movement restrictions, and interrupted communications are making it nearly impossible to deliver medical supplies regularly and safely across Gaza, particularly in the north."

The delivery had been designed to sustain the operations of five hospitals in the enclave, it informed while WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he was “shocked by the scale of health needs and devastation in northern Gaza. Further delays will lead to more death and suffering for far too many people.”

This comes as Israel struck Hamas and Hezbollah terror facilities in Khan Yunis and Lebanon in overnight strikes, the Israel Defence Forces said while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Arab leaders as part of a diplomatic push to stop the war in Gaza from spreading further. Antony met Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and was due later to hold talks in Saudi Arabia with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Earlier, he visited Jordan and Qatar to reassure Arab officials that the United States opposes the displacement of Palestinians outside Gaza.

More than 22,800 Palestinians have been killed and more than 58,000 wounded since the war began. Officials said that about two-thirds of those killed have been women and minors.

