US President Donald Trump said China spies on his country while also acknowledging that Washington conducts similar espionage activities against Beijing.

US President Donald Trump has refused to speak to Xi Jinping over China spying on Americans. (Bloomberg)

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Speaking to Fox News before the trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday on sidelines of APEC summit in Shenzhen, Trump said he did not think it made sense to ask China to stop spying on the US when Washington does the same to Beijing.

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“They say ‘oh they spy on us’. Well, We spy on them (Chinese) too. We spy better than they do. I cannot tell you that. I cannot tell you what we do but let's put it this way. We spy on China. They spy on us," Trump told Fox News.

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When asked if he was going to tell Chinese President Xi Jingping to stop spying on Americans, Trump said: “No, they will ask me to stop doing it. And I don't know if I would do that"

The question came in the wake of reports about former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's relationship with a woman named Alice Huang who is suspected of being a Chinese spy.

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Multiple US news organisations have cited US officials who think Alice Huang was a Chinese spy. According to a New York Times report, Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Trump about Jensen Huang's relationship with Alice Huang in May.

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Also Read | Trump says Jensen Huang scandal did not put US security ‘at risk’, says country ‘stronger than ever’

The Washington Post also reported last week that Rubio had sent a memo to Trump warning him about Huang's relationship with the woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. However, Trump said he had not heard about Rubio's warning when reporters quesioned him earlier this week.

Trump has publicly backed Jensen, saying that America needs to back its geniuses. He also questioned whether Alice was actually a spy, saying he did not know if the allegations were true.

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“I don't know that she is a spy. Usually, what happens with that is that any woman coming to the country that's a beautiful woman that comes from China, they say she's a spy,” Trump said, according to CNBC.

Trump had also said on Monday that he did not believe the alleged relationship between former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and the Chinese businesswoman posed a threat to US national security.

Earlier this week, Jensen stepped down as CEO of Nvidia. However, he has shown willingness to return to the job. “If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,” Huang said in a social media post. But Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones said on Tuesday that the board has no plans to reinstate him as CEO.