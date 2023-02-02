Home / World News / We want Ukraine conflict to end, but are responding to…: Russia's Lavrov

We want Ukraine conflict to end, but are responding to…: Russia's Lavrov

world news
Updated on Feb 02, 2023 02:37 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: In an interview on state TV, Lavrov said everybody wanted the conflict in Ukraine - which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Russian forces would respond to the delivery of longer-range Western weapons to Kyiv by trying to push Ukrainian forces further away from its borders to create a safe buffer zone.

Read more: This country is about to give away half a million airline tickets. Here's why

In an interview on state TV, Lavrov said everybody wanted the conflict in Ukraine - which Moscow calls a "special military operation" - to end, but that the West's support for Kyiv was playing an important role in how Russia approaches the campaign.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out