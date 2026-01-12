Weakened by War, Iran’s Regime Faces Its Toughest Challenge Yet

Protesters in Tehran last week, in an image taken from a social-media video.

DUBAI—Iran’s 12-day war with Israel and the U.S. last June broke the regime’s carefully nurtured image of invincibility, many ordinary Iranians say. Now the aftermath is helping to fuel a wave of protests over the past two weeks that has left at least 500 people dead as the Islamic Republic attempts to regain control. Footage seeping out of the country shows mass protests are continuing despite the crackdown. Human-rights-group assessments say security forces have already gunned down hundreds, and possibly thousands, of protesters. President Trump has repeatedly threatened to attack Iran if deadly force is used, and on Tuesday aides are scheduled to brief him on specific measures the U.S. can take to respond to the killings. Iran’s leaders have weathered similar storms before. This time, the regime is in a far weaker position. The ayatollahs’ rule was shaped by the bloody eight-year war that Saddam Hussein’s Iraq launched in the aftermath of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The social compact that endured since that trauma was that Iranians would acquiesce to hardship and restrictions in return for a strong state that protects them from foreign attack. That assumption came crashing down when Iranian-backed Hamas and Hezbollah attacked Israel in 2023, triggering a regional war that brought death and destruction into the heart of Tehran last summer. Israeli strikes across Iran destroyed much of its military leadership, and the follow-on U.S. bombing campaign struck a heavy blow against Iran’s nuclear program. It was a humiliation for a regime that had invested so much of the country’s national wealth into a proxy network that was designed to deter exactly this sort of assault on the homeland. Now protesters are braving arrest or bullets as they demand not just changes in policy, but the downfall of the Islamic Republic itself.

Crowds cheer a motorcade carrying Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in Tehran in 1979.

“This was the last straw. The regime over the years had argued that although it has not been able to bring about prosperity or pluralism for the Iranians, at least it had brought them safety and security. Turns out, it didn’t,” said Ali Vaez, Iran project director at the International Crisis Group. “Now the people have reached the point of saying: Enough is enough.” June’s 12-day war gave the regime a “temporary sugar high, which many mistakenly believed was a national rallying around the flag,” said Karim Sadjadpour, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, pointing out that the Islamic Republic, since its inception in 1979, had chosen to wage a war of choice, rather than a war of necessity, against Israel. “External wars tend to strengthen revolutionary regimes in their early years, but military humiliations expose the brittleness of late-stage dictatorships.” Indeed, history is replete with examples of repressive regimes falling to domestic unrest after military setbacks against foreign adversaries. In Serbia, President Slobodan Milošević was toppled in 2000, a year after a North Atlantic Treaty Organization bombing campaign forced him to surrender control of Kosovo. Argentina’s junta was replaced with a democratic government a year after being defeated by the United Kingdom in the 1982 Falklands War. And Greece’s military dictatorship collapsed after losing a war over Cyprus in 1974. No upheaval has a single cause. The immediate reason for the latest round of protests in Iran was a series of currency devaluations, a sign of Iran’s deepening economic crisis as oil prices decline and Western sanctions strangle business activity. This crisis, however, is inextricably linked to Iran’s isolation, which is a clear result of its failed foreign policy. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, 86 years old, has resisted pressure to change course since the 12-day war, attempting to carry on business as usual. Tehran didn’t significantly alter its foreign policy or seek a deal with Trump over Iran’s nuclear program, something that could have led to an alleviation of sanctions. Nor did the regime implement any major domestic political and economic reforms that could have buttressed its popular support.

Tehran was hit by Israeli airstrikes in June 2025.