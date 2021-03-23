‘Well before 2030’: Musk on SpaceX landing Starship rockets on Mars

SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday his company will land Starships on the Red Planet before 2030. Musk’s comment was a reply to a tweet on his timeline, which included an article on how Europe feared the progress of Space X. “SpaceX will be landing Starships on Mars well before 2030. The really hard threshold is making Mars Base Alpha self-sustaining,” Musk tweeted.

In December last year, Musk said his company is “highly confident” that it will land humans on Mars by 2026, terming it as an achievable goal “about six years from now.”

“If we get lucky, maybe four years. We want to send an uncrewed vehicle there in two years,” Musk said while speaking on an award show webcast from Berlin, Germany.

Musk’s ambitious goal of landing humans on Mars before 2030 is in tandem with one of the first plans that he outlined for the landing on the Red Planet in 2016. “If things go super well, it might be kind of in the 10-year timeframe,” Musk had then said.

Earlier in March, SpaceX's launched its SN10 spacecraft prototype which touched down successfully after a high-altitude test flight but the vehicle didn't manage to hold itself together and exploded eight minutes after landing.

The Space X Starship rocket is a stainless steel vehicle, which is being developed by the company. It is proposed to be fully reusable and is a two-stage-to-orbit super heavy-lift launch vehicle that will consist of two stages: One will be the booster stage which is named Super Heavy and the second will be the Starship stage. In the second stage, SpaceX aims to develop long-duration cargos which will eventually consist of passenger-carrying spacecraft.

The engine development began in 2012 while the second stage began in 2016 and the testing of the second stage began in 2019. The Starship, which is being developed in Boca Chica in Texas, launched its first prototype in March 2020 when its prototype SN8 performed the first high-altitude test flight.

