West must provide more military aid to Ukraine: EU's Joseph Borrell
Published on Feb 19, 2023 02:43 PM IST
Joseph Borrell was speaking at the Munich Security Conference.
Reuters | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday the West must provide more military aid to Ukraine and speed up its deliveries.
"Much more has to be done and much quicker. There is still a lot to be done. We have to increase and accelerate our military support," Borrell said in a speech at the Munich Security Conference.
