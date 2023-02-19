Home / World News / West must provide more military aid to Ukraine: EU's Joseph Borrell

West must provide more military aid to Ukraine: EU's Joseph Borrell

world news
Published on Feb 19, 2023 02:43 PM IST

Joseph Borrell was speaking at the Munich Security Conference.

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell.(AFP)
Reuters | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday the West must provide more military aid to Ukraine and speed up its deliveries.

"Much more has to be done and much quicker. There is still a lot to be done. We have to increase and accelerate our military support," Borrell said in a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

