‘Western domination of history is coming to an end,’ Kishore Mahbubani slams US media for their lack of global POV

Kishore Mahbubani, a former Singaporean diplomat and a distinguished fellow at the Asia Research Institute, has delivered a scathing critique of the American mainstream media (MSM) for their lack of global perspective and awareness.

Former President of the United Nations Security Council, Kishore Mahbubani.(Facebook)

In a video clip posted by Luo Yuehan on X, Mahbubani accuses the American MSM of being “insular” and “parochial” in their coverage of world affairs, especially regarding China. The post was then shared by author Amitav Ghosh who added, ‘Kishore Mahbubani devastatingly on the mark about the insularity and parochialism of American MSM.’

Mahbubani argues that “The insularity of the American discourse is actually frightening… There’s an incestuous self-referential discourse among these journalists & so on and so forth.' He goes on to add, 'the era of western domination of world history was a 200-year aberration. It’s coming to an end.”

Claiming American media has failed to grasp the significance and implications of China’s rise, which Mahbubani calls “the biggest story of our time”. He says that the meida has been “obsessed” with domestic issues such as the 2020 presidential election, the Capitol riot, and the COVID-19 pandemic, while ignoring or misrepresenting the developments and achievements of China and other emerging powers. He cites examples such as the successful landing of China’s Tianwen-1 probe on Mars, the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade deal, and the launch of the Digital Silk Road initiative.

“When I come to the United States and I go to my hotel room in Charles Hotel and turn on the television I feel that I have been cut off from the rest of the world. I literally- the insularity of the American discourse is actually frightening,” he expressed.

He challenges the American MSM to be more “objective” and “respectful” in their coverage of China and other cultures, and to acknowledge their achievements and contributions to global peace and prosperity.

Mahbubani concludes his remarks by urging the American MSM to “wake up” and “open their eyes” to the changing realities of the world. He warns that if the American MSM continues to be “insular” and “parochial”, they will lose their credibility and influence in the global arena, and risk being left behind by the rest of the world.

The former Singaporean diplomat calls for a more “balanced” and “enlightened” approach to journalism that can foster mutual understanding and cooperation among different worlds.

“This is true The New York Times, this is true The Washington Post, this is true The Wall Street Journal there is an incestuous self-referential discourse among these newspaper journalists and so on so forth and they reinforce each other’s perspectives and end up misunderstanding the world.”