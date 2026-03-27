‘We’ve had an exchange…’: Marco Rubio reveals whether Iran has replied to US proposal US Iran war middle east
Rubio said that America could achieve its objectives in Iran without any ground troops.
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday spoke about Iran's response to the proposal sent by America for ending the conflict in West Asia.
Rubio said that while Iran had not given a formal response to the US, an “exchange” of messages had signalled their "willingness" to talk.
“We haven't gotten it yet,” Rubio said on any formal response from Iran on the US proposal. “We've had an exchange of messages and indications from the Iranian system -- whatever's left of it -- about a willingness to talk about certain things,” the US secretary of state told reporters after the G7 talks in Paris, AFP reported.
Also Read | Explained: What we know about US-Iran ‘talks’, proposals and key hurdles
US can achieve Iran war objectives without ground troops: Rubio
Rubio also clarified whether the US will be deploying any ground troops for the conflict. Rubio said that America could achieve its objectives in Iran without any ground troops, adding that the operation could be expected to end within “weeks", Reuters news agency reported.
Speaking about the objectives in Iran, Rubio said, “We are ahead of schedule on most of them, and we can achieve them without any ground troops, without any.”
Regarding US' war objectives, the secretary of state said these included destroying Iran's missile and drone capabilities and factories to produce them, as well as its navy and air force.
Rubio said that the recent deployment of thousands more troops to the region were to provide US President Donald Trump with options to respond to contingencies.
"In terms of why there's deployments, number one, the President has to be prepared for multiple contingencies... We are always going to be prepared to give the president maximum optionality and maximum opportunity to adjust the contingencies, should they emerge," Reuters cited the US secretary of state as saying.
Rubio also urged European countries, which he said use the Strait of Hormuz for trade, to contribute to efforts to secure free passage through the waterway if Iran decides to set up a tolling system for it.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More