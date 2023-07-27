What all went wrong for Harry and Meghan? Expert reveals the first sign of Meghan ‘running out of steam’

The past months have been a rollercoaster for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. However, they're now on a mission to rebrand themselves, steering away from any royal family bashing and focusing on separate projects. But according to an expert, there's a specific moment when Meghan may have hit a roadblock, leading to their recent predicament. (FILES) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York City on December 6, 2022. (AFP)

What all went wrong for Harry and Meghan?

From a bizarre "car chase" in Manhattan to Spotify pulling the plug on their multi-million dollar deal after just one podcast season, the hits kept coming. Netflix's Emmy snub for their docuseries, Dior denying any collaboration with Meghan, rumors of marital woes, and even whispers about them struggling financially and considering a move to Malibu – it's no wonder they're looking to turn things around.

While Meghan and Harry may chalk it up to bad luck, an expert offers a different perspective. Los Angeles correspondent Ross King shared his insights in the new documentary "Meghan: Famous But Friendless," suggesting Meghan's Hollywood career comeback might not be going as planned.

Spotify pulling the plug on Meghan's deal was the first sign

The first sign, King believes, was when Spotify abruptly ended their deal with Meghan after only one season of her podcast. "The Spotify deal collapsing, it made a lot of us think: 'Is this the first sign of running out of steam for Meghan?'" King remarked. "If it was working for both parties, it would not end. There's obviously been some disagreement, maybe some level of disappointment, on possibly both sides."

The aftermath of the Spotify snub was tough for Meghan. She reportedly felt distraught over the situation, as an executive at the company publicly labeled them as "grifters," causing a major blow to her image and popularity. It was a brutal reality check for the Duchess, and she knew things needed to change.

In an attempt to repair her image and rejuvenate her career, Meghan has signed with talent agency WME, known for representing big-name stars like Serena Williams and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

As the couple tries to navigate their way back to a positive spotlight, they're learning that rebranding isn't an easy feat. Nonetheless, they're determined to carve their own path and leave the negative headlines behind.