Fairytale fadeout: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's ‘honeymoon in America’ is over - Royal commentator

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step away from the royal family and settle in the United States seemed like the start of a new chapter in their lives. However, recent speculations suggest that their American dream might not be going as smoothly as anticipated. FILE - Meghan Markle, and her husband Prince Harry arrive to the observatory in One World Trade in New York, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. After months of speculation about whether they would be invited to the coronation, the palace announced that Harry would attend but Meghan would remain in California with their two children.(AP)

Royal commentator Duncan Larscombe weighed in on the couple's journey during a talk with TalkTV's Vanessa Feltz. Larscombe believes that the initial "honeymoon in America" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is now over. He expressed doubts about their ability to build a successful future without resorting to negative discussions about the royal family.

While Meghan Markle appears to be living the dream she once had as an aspiring actor, becoming "the queen of the city she was once rather anonymous in," Prince Harry seems to be facing the opposite experience, longing for privacy.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's professional personas take hit in US

The couple's professional personas have taken a hit in the United States as well. They were harshly portrayed in a South Park episode, depicted as a spoiled couple. Additionally, they were not nominated for an Emmy for their Netflix docuseries, and their names were absent from the guest list for Barack Obama's 60th birthday celebration, raising eyebrows in the celebrity circle.

Furthermore, a report claims that some high-profile celebrities who once praised Harry and Meghan now fear getting too close to the couple. There are concerns that private conversations and secrets could find their way into a potential second documentary, potentially damaging relationships with other members of the royal family.

Living in Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to address the recent speculations about their American journey.

As the couple continues to navigate their new life away from the royal spotlight, only time will tell whether their American dream will turn into the nightmare that some critics seem to envision.