What are Greenlanders saying amid US talks of purchasing the island?

Amid talks about the United States acquiring Greenland, residents of the Arctic island are pushing back strongly on the idea that their homeland can be bought, while leaving the door open to a very different conversation: independence. Houses are pictured on January 15, 2026 in Nuuk, Greenland. (AFP)

Greenlanders interviewed by the New York Post said they overwhelmingly reject any notion of being “for sale,” even as many express frustration with Denmark’s long-standing control over the territory.

‘We are not for sale’ In Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, locals told the Post that US interest has been received not-so-well. The interest is reportedly driven by national security concerns, rare-earth minerals and the island’s strategic Arctic location.

Also Read: Europeans send troops to Greenland as Trump presses claim

“We are not for sale. Our land is not for sale,” Nuuk carpenter Larserak Matthiessen told the outlet.

Others echoed that sentiment, saying that while they may want self-rule, becoming part of another country is not the answer.

Independence, but on Greenland’s terms Greenlandic lawmakers Kuno Fencker and Juno Berthelsen said many residents favor eventual independence from Denmark but remain divided over timing and economic readiness, according to New York Post.

“The wrong framing is that we can purchase a country or purchase a people,” Fencker said, urging the US to support Greenland’s right to self-determination rather than pushing acquisition rhetoric.

Under the 2009 Self-Rule Act, Greenland has the legal right to pursue independence but must first negotiate with Denmark. This limits its ability to strike direct defense or economic deals with Washington.

Economic realities Greenland’s economy remains heavily dependent on Denmark’s annual block grant, estimated at roughly $477 million: about one-fifth of the island’s budget, the Post reported. High inflation and the cost of importing basic goods have intensified debates about financial independence.

Also Read: ‘Big problem for him’: Trump rebukes Greenland PM's ‘choosing Denmark’ over US remark

Some residents acknowledged potential economic benefits from closer US ties, including renegotiated military land leases that currently route payments through Denmark. Still, most said financial incentives alone would not sway public opinion.

Student Oliver Bech told the Post that even generous offers would likely fail to convince Greenlanders to become a US state.

Greenland’s leaders have warned that aggressive language from US officials could backfire. Fencker stressed that any future partnership must respect sovereignty, not undermine it.

“Small steps. No threats. No purchase,” he said. “Just say you support Greenland’s right to become independent.”