Welcome to Greenland, an Economy Reliant on Subsidies and Shrimp

NUUK, Greenland—If President Trump acquired Greenland, he would find himself in charge of a slow-growing economy heavily reliant on more than $1 billion of annual government subsidies and powered largely by sales of shrimp. Snow-covered boats docked at the harbor in Nuuk, Greenland's capital.

The world’s largest island is prized by the U.S. president as the real-estate purchase of a lifetime. It boasts a strategic location and untapped mineral reserves buried deep beneath the ice.

Right now, however, the economy is reliant on something more prosaic: fishing and a recent surge in investment to build new airports. And revenue from both of these is trending down, causing the economy to flatline in 2025.

Opinion polls over recent years consistently show that Greenlanders are more concerned about the state of their economy than a foreign takeover by America, or anyone else.

Greenlandic officials quietly concede that, in the short term at least, anyone running this island is more likely to find themselves staring down a money pit rather than a gold mine.

The island is one of one of the world’s biggest welfare states, a vast expanse of ice-clad villages whose residents—reachable only by helicopter and propjet—are nonetheless accustomed to the perks of Denmark’s social democracy, from free healthcare to robust schools. It could also take years and billions of dollars to transform an economy where 98% of the exports are seafood into a mining behemoth.

“It is not a diversified economy and it is going to take a while for it to become self-sufficient,” said Otto Svendsen, a fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. The Greenlandic government hasn’t made “a ton of progress,” he said.

Greenland’s population of 57,000 is thinly spread down the coast of some of the world’s most environmentally hostile territory, a country 80% covered with ice. Living standards vary enormously. In the capital, Nuuk, locals can play golf and dine in a fine Thai restaurant. In smaller remote settlements, where wages are on average 50% lower, people bathe by hacking out chunks of ice to melt. The island, which is slightly bigger than Mexico, has less than 100 miles of paved road.

Underpinning this existence is a deep reliance on the Kingdom of Denmark, of which Greenland is a semiautonomous territory. Around 40% of the Greenlandic workforce is employed by the state. Denmark provides a grant that accounts for around half of the Greenlandic government’s revenue and 20% of the island’s GDP. It also pays for police, courts, banking regulators and largely free healthcare for some of the world’s most remote settlements, as well as managing foreign affairs and ponying up for defense.

This equates to just over $1 billion a year, said Torben Andersen, the chairman of the Economic Council for Greenland. If that disappeared overnight, “that would be a dramatic thing,” he said.

Were the U.S. to replace that Danish grant, that alone would make the island’s residents the largest per-capita recipients of federal grants, surpassing denizens of Alaska or Washington, D.C.

The Trump administration has offered to buy the island, which the Greenlandic government says isn’t for sale. Administration officials have discussed making payments directly to Greenlanders to win them over.

They are also considering a proposal that would involve Greenland becoming independent from Denmark and receiving U.S. payments to cover some running costs in return for preferential access for the U.S.