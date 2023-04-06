What is Hikikomori - the phenomenon leading to loneliness in Japan?

A new phenomenon of isolation known as ‘Hikikomori’ or ‘Shut-ins’ is rapidly spreading in Japan - leading to nearly 1.5 million Japanese people of working age living as social recluses, revealed a government survey. According to the survey, around a fifth of the isolation cases have been cited to the Covid-19 pandemic, reported AFP.

Hikikomori refers to a social withdrawal phenomenon where people - especially young adults - withdraw from social interaction and isolate themselves.

Here's all you need to know about Hikikomori in Japan:

Hikikomori refers to a social withdrawal phenomenon where people - especially young adults - withdraw from social interaction and isolate themselves. It leads to people staying inside their homes for a longer period of time and/or only going out to shop for groceries or to pursue hobbies. According to the government survey, the most common reason respondents gave for their social withdrawal was ‘quitting jobs’, followed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The officials also said that Hikikomori began retreating from mainstream society due to relationship issues, depression, and bullying. The cabinet office - which surveyed 30,000 people last November - said that around two percent (around 1.46 million people) of the respondents aged between 15 and 64 have withdrawn from society, while more than 20 percent have experienced problems with interpersonal relationships, reported the Guardian. A cabinet official told AFP that “some (18 percent) of the people met the definition of ‘Hikikomori’ because they were discouraged from going outside by Covid, and so ended up having less contact.”

Notably, in 2021, Japan had appointed a ‘Minister of Loneliness’ who was overseeing government policies to deal with loneliness and isolation.

(With inputs from agencies)

