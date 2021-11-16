Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / What is International Day for Tolerance and why is it observed?
world news

What is International Day for Tolerance and why is it observed?

The United Nations declared November 16 as the International Day for tolerance in 1995 as it was the same day when the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) formulated the Declaration of Principles on Tolerance.
To mark the day, various events are organised around the world at educational institutions to generate awareness about the cause.
Published on Nov 16, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

International Day for Tolerance is commemorated every year on November 16 to foster mutual understanding among different cultures and strengthen tolerance among people.

The United Nations declared November 16 as the International Day for tolerance in 1995 as it was the same day when the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) formulated the Declaration of Principles on Tolerance.

To mark the day, various events are organised around the world at educational institutions to generate awareness about the importance of tolerance among cultures and socio-economic groups.

Unesco-Madanjeet Singh Prize

In the same year, Unesco created a prize for the promotion of tolerance and non-violence and to mark the United Nations Year for Tolerance and the 125th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi. The prize was named after Madanjeet Singh who sponsored the celebrations in the year. In 2000, Singh also became the UN’s goodwill ambassador and contributed immensely to bringing communal harmony among communities.

The prize is titled Unesco-Madanjeet Singh Prize for the Promotion of Tolerance and Non-Violence and rewards significant activities in the scientific, artistic, cultural or communication fields aimed at the promotion of a spirit of tolerance and non-violence. It is awarded every two years on November 16.

RELATED STORIES

Last time, the Unesco-Madanjeet Singh Prize for the Promotion of Tolerance and Non-Violence was awarded in 2020 to the nongovernmental Centre Résolution Conflits (Centre for Resolution of Conflicts - CRC) in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The international Jury of the Prize recommended the CRC in recognition of its work for the defence of human rights, its "tireless (commitment to the) rescue of child soldiers from militia groups, and their rehabilitation and reintegration into their home communities. (CRC) also brings together communities from different tribes to live together in peace by conducting special training for this purpose," according to Unesco's site.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

US CDC issues 'Level One' Covid-19 travel health notice for India

Xi calls Biden his 'old friend' as US-China talks begin on a warm note

Kim Jong Un visits 'model' city, first public outing in more than a month

Advancing global peace is China-US joint mission, Xi Jinping tells Joe Biden
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
India Covid Cases
Purvanchal Expressway
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP