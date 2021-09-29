Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / What is there in Afghanistan's 1964's monarchy constitution that Taliban plan to adopt?
world news

What is there in Afghanistan's 1964's monarchy constitution that Taliban plan to adopt?

Women had the right to vote in the 1964 constitution as it said there would be no discrimination among Afghans over rights. The Taliban leadership said they may adopt some Sharia-approved provisions of this constitution.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 10:32 PM IST
Taliban leadership is planning to adopt 1964 constitution for the time being. (AFP)

The Taliban on Tuesday announced that they will temporarily adopt the 1964 constitution to rule Afghanistan but will eliminate if there is anything that goes against Sharia law. The Taliban came to power for the second time in Afghanistan on August 15. They have announced a Cabinet but it was not yet clear what rights they will give to the women and the media until the Taliban started to spell out the terms and conditions of the news government that awaits international recognition.

The Taliban's acting justice minister issued a statement on Tuesday saying they would adopt the 1964 constitution, which was drafted by Afghans who were educated abroad. This constitution is the most ambitious one among the four constitutions that the country had. Mohammad Zahir Shah, the last king of Afghanistan, commissioned for drafting the constitution.

What 1964 constitution means for Afghanistan. All you need to know

> The constitution created two houses of Afghanistan Parliament. The lower house members were to be elected.

> The constitution maintained a gap between the Cabinet from Parliament. Cabinet was supposed to exercise the monarch's powers, while legislators were prohibited from holding ministerial posts.

> Women had the right to vote in the 1964 constitution.

> The constitution also gave freedom of religion as it said non-Muslim citizens were free to perform their religious rituals as determined by the laws.

> The constitution said education is the right of every Afghan and shall be provided free of charge.

> The constitution laid rules for a centralised administration, divided into a number of administrative units, headed by the ministers.

> The king, which might be applicable for Taliban supremo, held the supreme command of everything, from declaring war to sign international treaties.

The constitution was in force between 1964 and 1973, which is often referred to as Afghanistan's golden age. It was then annulled by a coup. After the US invasion in 2001, a new constitution was drafted, which the Taliban have rejected claiming that it has western influence.

