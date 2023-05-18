‘What kinda BUMBARASS story is this?’ Andrew Tate questions privacy vs. public in Harry and Meghan's near accident

On Thursday, in a rhetorical tweet, controversial social media influencer and former kickboxer, Andrew Tate expressed his indifference towards the news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's alleged close encounter with a potential accident.

Andrew Tate's rhetorical Tweet sparks debate (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tate’stweet not only questioned the relevance of the ‘BUMBARASS story’ but also raised concerns about the couple's desire for privacy while engaging with the media.

“So Harry and Megan ALMOST crashed and I ALMOST gave a fuck. I ALMOST flew to the moon and became a fucking alien. What kinda BUMBARASS story is this? Thought they wanted to be left alone and out of public eye for privacy. But they go to the papers every time something almost happens?” the controversial businessman expressed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Top G’s tweet encapsulated his apathy towards the news, using rhetorical terms to emphasize his lack of interest. It also echoed sentiments expressed by others who question the media scrutiny of Harry and Meghan's lives. Many argue that the couple often finds themselves in the spotlight, despite their stated desire for privacy.

“Harry and Megan almost had an accident and they wanted to keep it private, but they told the newspapers about it,” one Twitter user expressed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, Harry and Meghan have expressed their desire for privacy, they have also been open about their advocacy work and their intention to use the platform for positive change. This presents a paradox, as maintaining a level of public visibility is necessary for their initiatives to have an impact across the horizon. Amid celeb-hood finding the balance between public engagement and personal privacy becomes a complex challenge.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex face constant public and media scrutiny, with their every move captured and dissected by the media. This intense scrutiny can have a profound impact on their well-being and mental health, as they strive to carve out a sense of normalcy for themselves and their family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Royal couple's desire to protect their privacy is understandable. They have been vocal about the invasive tactics employed by certain sections of the media and the toll it has taken on their lives. Their decision to step back from their roles as senior members of the British Royal Family was, in part, driven by a desire to regain control over their personal lives and shield themselves from the excessive public eye.

ALSO READ| | ‘It will change the way you view the world forever," Andrew Tate’s tweet sparks intense debates

The media industry thrives on capturing the attention of its audience, often leading to the amplification of stories, both significant and trivial. News of even a near accident involving high-profile individuals like Harry and Meghan can quickly become the headline of the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is also worth considering that public personalities often find themselves in a Catch-22 situation. While they truly want to maintain a certain level of privacy, their actions, opinions, and philanthropic endeavors have the potential to influence and inspire a broader audience.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON