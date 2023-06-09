As New York City finds itself engulfed in a thick haze from Canadian wildfires, residents are facing a severe air quality crisis. The eerie orange skyline, reminiscent of Mars, is a stark reminder of the urgent need to address pollution. In this hazardous situation, New York can look east to find solutions to the current crisis. Delhi, a city notorious for its pollution levels, can serve as an inspiration for New Yorkers on how to combat smog and improve air quality.

As New Yorkers (right) struggles with smog filled skyline, New Delhi (left) can offer some lessons to the the dwellers of Big Apple.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Understanding the Delhi Air Pollution Crisis

Thick smog envelops New Delhi every year, especially around the Diwali festival, as the capital witnesses the worst spell of smog caused by cracker burning, stubble burning, and unfavorable atmospheric conditions. Similarly, New York is facing a similar kind of situation as the smoke from Canadian wildfires preys upon the Big Apple's skyline. The air quality has reached "severe" levels, with pollution levels exceeding 15 times the safety limit in some areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Measures taken by Delhites that New Yorkers can take a lesson from

Delhites followed a number of measures to tackle the air pollution crisis and New Yorkers can learn valuable lessons from Delhi's battle against pollution.

Calls for wearing N95 masks

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhiites have been encouraged to wear N95 masks as a means of protection against the harmful pollutants present in the air. This practice can be adopted by New Yorkers as well, especially during periods of high pollution. N95 masks are designed to filter out fine particles and pollutants, providing a higher level of respiratory protection. By promoting the use of such masks, New Yorkers can reduce their exposure to harmful pollutants and safeguard their health.

Restrictions on outdoor activities

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi has implemented restrictions on outdoor activities during severe pollution episodes. This approach can be replicated in New York City as pollution levels are alarmingly high. By advising residents to limit their time outdoors, particularly during peak pollution hours, the city can reduce the overall exposure to pollutants. This step is particularly crucial for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions.

Install air purifiers to protect against pollutants

In Delhi, there has been a significant increase in the demand for air purifiers as people seek to improve indoor air quality. Similarly, New Yorkers can consider installing air purifiers in their homes, offices, and other indoor spaces to filter out pollutants and improve the overall air quality indoors. Air purifiers equipped with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters can effectively capture fine particles, allergens, and pollutants, providing cleaner and healthier indoor environments.

Planting pollution-resistant and pollution-combating plants in homes

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another measure that can be adopted from Delhi is the use of plants to combat pollution. Certain plants, such as spider plants, snake plants, and peace lilies, have been found to be effective in removing pollutants from the air and improving indoor air quality. New Yorkers can incorporate these plants into their homes, offices, and public spaces to enhance air purification.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As New York City grapples with severe air pollution caused by Canadian wildfires, it is essential to learn from the experiences of cities like Delhi that have faced similar challenges. By implementing measures like those taken in Delhi, New York can combat smog and improve air quality for the well-being of its residents.

Also read | | Big apple in big trouble! Here's how New York City can learn a lesson or two from New Delhi's pollution battle

The fight against pollution requires collective effort, proactive action, and the adoption of innovative solutions. Let us hope that New York City takes inspiration from Delhi's battle against pollution and emerges as a cleaner and healthier city for its residents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}