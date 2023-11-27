What White House said on Israel-Hamas truce extension: ‘We hope to see…’

The White House welcomed an agreement Monday to extend a truce between Israel and Hamas by two days, saying it was hopeful the humanitarian pause would continue for longer still. Israel-Hamas War: Palestinian children walk amid debris of buildings hit in Israeli strikes, near Al-Zawiya market in Gaza City.(AFP)

"Of course we welcome the announcement," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “We would of course hope to see the pause extended further, and that will depend upon Hamas continuing to release hostages.”