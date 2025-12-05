What's happening at LACMA? Cops take woman into custody for firing shots; details out

Multiple calls were sent about a shooting at Wilshire in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, as per several reports. It prompted a heavy police presence in the area. Heavy police presence was reported in Wilshire, Los Angeles. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

A local reporting page claimed that a female had fired a shot into the air and was reportedly pointing the gun at people near the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, located at 5905 Wilshire Blvd. A scanner report also indicated that multiple units were responding.

ABC7 Eyewitness News confirmed that a woman had allegedly fired a gun into the air outside the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The shots were reportedly fired after 3:00 pm right outside LACMA, the publication added.

What happened at Wilshire?

While details of what prompted the gun to be pulled out remain scarce, how the situation reportedly played out is known. LAPD units upon arrival reportedly set up perimeter near the La Brea Tar Pits. Air support was called in as well.

A shell casing was reportedly found at Wilshire and Ogden, and additional units were called to secure the area. They initially canvassed the area to look for the suspect, and then apprehended the individual after spotting them.

Later updates online also claimed that the suspect had been detained and the Los Angeles Police Department was conducting further investigations, thus cordoning off the area. Reportedly, there were no injuries in the incident.

Another person gave a suggestion to avoid traffic congestion. “Go around to 3rd st. if you typically take 6th I would say,” they said on Facebook.

One person on X claimed, “Crazed homeless lady just fired a gun off inside the 720 bus today nearby LA County Museum of Art (LACMA) off Wilshire Boulevard. We’ll see if that makes it on the news.” However, local reporting contradicts the place where she fired her weapon.

There has been no statement from the authorities yet, and no details about the suspect have been released.