California dense fog advisories: 2 million people warned of ‘high transportation risk,’ check out highlighted areas

National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologists have urged people in central California to avoid travel until dense fog in the area is diminished. On Wednesday, December 4, about two million people in central California were warned of "high transportation risk.” California dense fog advisories: Travelers warned of ‘high transportation risk'(Unsplash)

Dense fog advisories have been issued for huge sections of California's San Joaquin Valley. This has affected transportation for more than two million residents and travelers. Critical travel corridors such as Interstate 5, State Route 99 and State Route 198, which are heavily trafficked by commuters and freight, are among the affected areas.

NWS meteorologist Brian Ochs told Newsweek that fog is common for this part of California during winter. "Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous," the NWS office in Hanford said in the dense fog advisory.

Highlighted areas

Dense fog advisories issued by the office on Wednesday morning covered much of the San Joaquin Valley from Fresno County southward. They remain in effect until 11 am Pacific time.

Among the specifically highlighted areas are Bakersfield, Buttonwillow, Lost Hills, Delano, Wasco, Shafter, Alpaugh, Richgrove, Selma, Fresno, Hanford, Corcoran, Lemoore, Visalia, Porterville and surrounding communities.

According to the advisories, dense fog may cause visibility to reduce to a quarter mile or less. "If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you," the advisory said.

The agency also warned motorists traveling through the affected corridors – particularly I-5, SR-99, SR-152 and SR-198 – to exercise extreme caution.

Driving in fog? Follow these safety tips

Here are a few safety tips that should be followed while driving in fog, as listed by the National Weather Service: