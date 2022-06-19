WhatsApp's new features include mute option for group calls. Check details

WhatsApp has added a number of new features to the popular messaing platform this week to enhance user experience, including the option to mute individual users during group calls. That particular feature will not only help in muting people who fail to do so on their own but could also come in handy if two participants in a group call are sitting in the same room.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition to being able to mute individual users, you can also send messages to specific people while on a group call - a feature that could be very helpful if you'd rather not have the entire call read your private notes or messages.

WhatsApp is also understood to be working on a new banner notification feature that will notify you when someone joins a call after it has already begun.

On Friday, the messaging platform said users could now control who sees their profile photo, status message and last-seen date and time. This will help keep your profile hidden from anyone you don't want to have engage 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

WhatsApp earlier this week also finally allowed Android users to move their chat histories to iPhones, after the firm first allowed users to transfer data the opposite way - from iPhones to Android phones - last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON