When and how to watch November supermoon, the closest of the year

Skywatchers across the world will experience the moon slightly bigger and brighter on Wednesday night during the closest supermoon of the year. The supermoon, which happens when the moon is closer to Earth, will take place on November 5 at 13:19 UTC (6:49 pm IST) Earlier, a supermoon happened on October 7 and it was called 'Harvest Moon.'(AP)

On Wednesday, the moon will look up to 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter than the faintest moon of the year, according to NASA. This supermoon will be the second of three supermoons set to happen this year and also the closest to Earth, within just under 222,000 miles (357,000 kilometres) of Earth, Associated Press reported.

During this time, tides may be slightly higher as the moon is closer to Earth; however, the difference in tides is not very noticeable, astronomer Lawrence Wasserman with Lowell Observatory told AP.

What is supermoon ?

Moon’s orbit is not a perfect circle, due to which it keeps getting closer and farther away from Earth as it swings around. A supermoon happens when a full moon is closer to Earth in its orbit. This makes the moon look up to 14 per cent bigger and up to 30 per cent brighter.

How to watch ?

If the skies are clear, no special equipment is needed to view the supermoon. Despite the moon being bigger, the changes can be hard to catch with the naked eye.

“The difference is most obvious as a comparison between other images or observations,” said Shannon Schmoll, director of Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University.

Supermoons happen a few times a year. Earlier, a supermoon happened on October 7, and the next one is scheduled for December 4, 2025. The supermoon in December will be marked as the last supermoon of the year. While the October supermoon was called ‘Harvest Moon’, because of the season in which it occurred, the supermoon in November will be termed as ‘Beaver Moon’.