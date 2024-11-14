When Tulsi Gabbard, Donald Trump's new pick, slammed Pakistan Army over atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh

President-elect Donald Trump appointed former Democratic representative Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in his administration. Tulsi Gabbard, who is the first Hindu Congresswoman in the United States, has often condemned the atrocities against Hindus and other minorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh. US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP)(AFP)

Gabbard's mother, born on the US mainland, embraced Hinduism and raised her children in the tradition. Gabbard, whose first name Tulsi is a sacred plant in Hinduism, is a lifelong vegetarian and swore her oath to enter Congress on the Bhagavad Gita.

In 2021, Tulsi Gabbard moved a resolution in the US Congress for protection of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh after repeated atrocities, and attacked the Pakistani Army for cruelty against the minority group in 1971.

In her resolution, Tulsi Gabbard noted how more than 50 years ago, the Pakistani military killed, tortured and drove thousands of Bengali Hindus from their homes in Bangladesh, saying that at least 2-3 million people were killed during the systematic targeting of the minority group.

Shortly after being elected as the co-chair of the India Caucus of the House of Representatives in 2017, Tulsi Gabbard also talked about how Pakistan continues to allow its territories to be used by terrorists operating in India, Afghanistan and other nations.

The former Democrat said, “In Congress, I’ve worked to cut back US assistance for Pakistan, particularly any military assistance, and increase pressure on Pakistan to stop these dangerous actions and break these ties.”

In 2017, Tulsi moved a legislation, Stop Arming Terrorists Act, in the House, that aimed at ending US funding of terrorist groups in Syria and nearby region. If passed, the resolution would have ended US funding for countries that back terrorism, such as Pakistan.

While speaking about violence against Indian minorities, she said, “The recent rise of violence against Indians, Hindus, Sikhs, and other religious and ethnic minorities is deeply concerning. In the 115th Congress, we will continue our work to increase awareness and understanding across our communities, and urge the department of justice to investigate these horrific acts and address the rise of hate crimes across the country.”

Trump's campaign has been vocal about the violence against Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina following the student protests, urging for a solution to the issue.