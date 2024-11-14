Who is Tulsi Gabbard? First Hindu Congresswoman appointed by Donald Trump as US intelligence director

US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday appointed former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) under his administration. Donald Trump described Tulsi Gabbard as a “proud Republican” who can bring her “fearless spirit” into the intelligence community. Donald Trump and Tulsi Gabbard (Photo by SAUL LOEB and KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)(AFP)

"As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties - She is now a proud Republican!” Donald Trump said in a statement.

“I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!” the president-elect said on Wednesday.

Who is Tulsi Gabbard?

While she does not have specific experience in the intelligence industry, Tulsi Gabbard is a veteran who served in the US military for more than two decades. She represented the Democratic Party and served as a Congresswoman for Hawaii's second district from 2013 to 2021.

Tulsi Gabbard has served in the Army National Guard for more than two decades and deployed to Iraq and Kuwait. She also served for two years on the House Homeland Security Committee.

Often mistaken for an Indian because of her first name, Tulsi Gabbard has no ties to India. Gabbard's mother converted to Hinduism and gave all her children Hindu names. Tulsi Gabbard also identifies as a Hindu and was the first Hindu US Congresswoman. While she is of American Samoan descent, Tulsi was sworn into office with her hand on the Bhagavad Gita.

In 2020, Gabbard made a bid for Democratic president nomination against Kamala Harris, blaming her own party for not opposing wars. She later dropped out of the race, and ultimately left the party in 2022, saying that it was dominated by an “elitist cabal of warmongers” and “woke” ideologues.

After joining the Republican party in 2022, Gabbard endorsed Donald Trump for the presidency and helped him prepare for the debate against Kamala Harris.

Gabbard is married to cinematographer Abraham Williams. Her father, Mike Gabbard, is a state senator who was first elected as a Republican but who switched parties to become a Democrat.

