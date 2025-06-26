Where is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? Supreme Leader's unknown whereabouts stir concern in Iran

As Iran reels from the deadliest military confrontation in its recent history, concern is mounting across the country over the prolonged public absence of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. An Iranian woman holds a portrait of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as people celebrate a ceasefire between Iran and Israel at Enghlab Square in the capital Tehran on June 24, 2025.(AFP)

“People are very worried about the Supreme Leader,” said the host of a primetime Iranian state TV show during a Tuesday broadcast, addressing Mehdi Fazaeli, a senior official from Khamenei’s office, reported the New York Times. The host added that viewers had sent in a flood of messages asking about the leader’s well-being.

But Fazaeli did not provide a clear update. Instead, he said, “We should all be praying. The people who are responsible for protecting the Supreme Leader are doing their job well. God willing, our people can celebrate victory next to their leader, God willing,” NYT quoted Fazaeli as saying.

Over the past few days, tensions have escalated dramatically. The United States bombed three Iranian nuclear sites – Fordow, Natanz, Isfahan –prompting Iran to retaliate with ballistic missile strikes on an American base in Qatar. A ceasefire between Iran and Israel came into effect Tuesday morning.

But amid all this escalation and cessation, Khamenei, who is the final authority on all state matters has neither appeared in public nor issued a statement in nearly a week.

Where is Ayatollah Khamenei?

According to a Reuters investigation citing five sources with direct knowledge of succession planning, the 86-year-old Supreme Leader has gone into hiding with his family and is being protected by the elite Vali-ye Amr unit of the Revolutionary Guards.

While he is reportedly still being briefed on internal matters, a special three-member committee—appointed by Khamenei himself two years ago—is accelerating efforts to identify his successor, sources told Reuters.

In the event of Khamenei’s death, the ruling establishment aims to swiftly announce a new leader to maintain national stability.

Among the frontrunners are Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba, seen as a continuity candidate, and Hassan Khomeini, the more moderate grandson of the Islamic Republic’s founder, Reuters report said.

Israel’s June 13 airstrike dealt a major blow to Iran’s military and nuclear leadership, triggering a rare escalation in the region. Tehran reported 627 dead and nearly 5,000 injured, though independent verification is limited due to media restrictions. Israeli authorities confirmed 28 deaths.