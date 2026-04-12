Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? New ceasefire update amid report on Iran supreme leader's gruesome injuries

As the US and Iran engage in ceasefire negotiations, the whereabouts of new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei has come into focus. Fresh reports over the weekend have revealed that the 56-year-old, the son of former supremo Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been severely injured in American strikes, but continues to play a key role behind the scenes. Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, attends a meeting in Tehran (via REUTERS)

Mojtaba Khamenei recovering from injuries Reuters cited sources to report that Khamenei is recovering from severe facial and leg injuries sustained in the airstrike that killed his father. Sources close to his inner circle said his face was disfigured and that he suffered significant damage to one or both legs, though he remains mentally sharp and actively engaged in decision-making.

FOLLOW: US-Iran war talks in Pakistan LIVE: Another round of US-Iran negotiations to happen tonight, says Iranian media

Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Despite not appearing publicly since the strike, the 56-year-old is reportedly participating in meetings via audio conferencing and remains involved in key issues, including war strategy and negotiations with Washington. His absence from public view has fueled intense speculation, with no verified photos, videos or audio recordings released since his appointment on March 8.

On social media, the uncertainty has triggered widespread discussion and conspiracy theories. One viral image shows an empty chair under a spotlight with the caption: “Where is Mojtaba?”

Read More: Did Iran lose track of Hormuz mines? Mojtaba struggles to locate naval mines amid talks in Pakistan

Officials and analysts suggest security concerns may be driving his continued absence. “Why should he appear in public? To become a target for these criminals?” Mohammad Hosseini said.

There has been no official confirmation from Iranian authorities about the extent of his injuries.