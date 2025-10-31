Where is Sandringham Estate? All on Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's new residence

On Thursday, King Charles III announced that he is officially stripping Prince Andrew of his royal titles and his residence at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Park, London, over Andrew's alleged links to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Britain's Prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, at Westminster Cathedral.(REUTERS)

In a statement, King Charles III said that a notice has already been served to his brother, Andrew, to leave the Royal Lodge, where he lives with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

BBC reported that after leaving the Royal Lodge, located in Windsor Park alongside King Charles' residence, they will move to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk County which is privately owned by King Charles III. It is reported that King Charles will fund his stay at the estate.

“His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation,” the statement read.

Where Is Sandringham Estate? Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson's New Home

Sandringham Estate is located in Norfolk County, in England, about 100 miles north of London, where Andrew's current residence, the Royal Lodge, is located. By car, it takes around three hours to reach Sandringham from London.

The estate spans roughly 20,000 acres and includes Sandringham House, where the Royal Family traditionally spends Christmas and New Year’s. The residence is historically significant for the British monarchy as King Charles III and Prince Andrew's grandfather, George VI, and their great-grandfather, George V, both died there.

Prince Andrew's Epstein Links- Explained

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, shared a well-publicized friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex trafficker, and his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell. They have been photographed together and allegedly held multiple private meetings. Epstein also had financial ties with both Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

However, the most explosive of the allegations surrounding Prince Andrew were made by Virginia Giuffre, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein. She alleges that Epstein trafficked her for sex with Andrew when she was a minor. Andrew, however, has denied the allegations. But the scandal has resulted in legal action and massive media scrutiny.