Home / World News / White House concerned about China's absence from conversation about Myanmar coup
world news

White House concerned about China's absence from conversation about Myanmar coup

The White House on Monday expressed concern about China's absence from conversation about Myanmar coup.
Reuters, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:21 PM IST
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria(REUTERS)

The White House is concerned about China's absence from any international conversation about the recent coup in Myanmar, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"Certainly we are concerned about China's absence from the conversation and lack of a vocal role," Psaki said a White House briefing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden jen psaki china myanmar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP