White House concerned about China's absence from conversation about Myanmar coup
The White House on Monday expressed concern about China's absence from conversation about Myanmar coup.
Reuters, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:21 PM IST
The White House is concerned about China's absence from any international conversation about the recent coup in Myanmar, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
"Certainly we are concerned about China's absence from the conversation and lack of a vocal role," Psaki said a White House briefing.