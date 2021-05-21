Home / World News / White House partners Tinder parent in hopes users swipe right on vaccinations
world news

White House partners Tinder parent in hopes users swipe right on vaccinations

To meet the target as demand slows for vaccines in the country, the White House announced partnerships with ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft earlier this month.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Promotional campaigns on the apps will launch in the coming weeks and will run until the July 4 Independence Day holiday.(Reuters)

Match Group Inc said on Friday it had teamed up with the White House to promote Covid-19 vaccinations across its popular online dating apps such as Tinder, OkCupid and Hinge.

Promotional campaigns on the apps will launch in the coming weeks and will run until the July 4 Independence Day holiday.

President Joe Biden has set a goal to vaccinate 70% of U.S. adults with at least one Covid-19 shot by that date.

To meet the target as demand slows for vaccines in the country, the White House announced partnerships with ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft earlier this month.

As of Thursday, the United States has administered about 279.4 million doses, with 48.2% of its people receiving at least one shot, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Match said its campaigns will include information about where to find vaccine sites, as well as other new app features including profile badges to indicate users' vaccination status.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states white house tinder
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP