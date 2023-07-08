White House press secretary snaps, calls Post ‘irresponsible’ for asking about cocaine ties to Biden family | Watch

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre found herself in a tense exchange with a reporter who pressed her to clarify whether the cocaine found at the White House belonged to a Biden family member. Jean-Pierre deemed the question "incredibly irresponsible" and reiterated that the Biden family was not present during the incident. The episode highlights the sensitivity surrounding the matter and the White House's reluctance to directly address the issue. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington.(AP)

Questioning Responsibility: Witty retort or evading questions?

During a regular briefing, a reporter from The Post directly asked Jean-Pierre if the cocaine belonged to the Biden family, prompting a stern response from the press secretary.

“Can you say once and for all whether or the not the cocaine belonged to the Biden family?” The Post inquired

Jean-Pierre criticized what she perceived as ‘irresponsible’ reporting and reiterated that the Biden family was not at the White House during the time of the discovery.

“You know, there has been some irresponsible reporting about the family,” the press secretary stated.

“And I have been very clear, I was clear two days ago when talking about this over and over again as I was being asked the question, as you know, and media outlets reported this, the Biden family was not here,” she added.

When asked about the previous day's response by deputy press secretary Andrew Bates, who invoked the Hatch Act, Jean-Pierre defended his non-response. She claimed that Bates mentioned the Hatch Act because the question referenced Donald Trump, suggesting a cautious approach to avoid potential campaign-related implications.

“So he was trying to be very mindful … and so that’s why he said the Hatch Act. So I would, you know, have you read the transcript and read the transcript fully so you can see exactly what he was trying to say.”

Factual Discrepancies

While Jean-Pierre asserted that the Biden family was not at the White House during the incident, reports indicate that they left for Camp David approximately 48 hours before the drugs were found. However, no direct evidence has linked the drugs to any member of the Biden family or White House staff.

Evasive Responses

The White House has yet to categorically deny any connection between the cocaine and the president's family or staff. Instead, reporters have been referred to the Secret Service for further information. Despite the lack of a clear denial, Jean-Pierre asserted that the question had been extensively addressed over the past few days.

Security and Construction Factors

National security adviser Jake Sullivan suggested that workers involved in construction at the White House may have been responsible for the presence of the cocaine. He also emphasized the rigorous drug testing policies in place at the White House, promising appropriate consequences if any involvement from within the White House is discovered.

Initial reports indicated that the cocaine was found in the White House library, but it was later clarified that the reference was related to a field test conducted by responding firefighters. The substance did not match any hazardous materials in their library.

Unanswered Questions

As the White House continues to avoid directly addressing the cocaine discovery, questions remain about its origin and the potential involvement of any visitors or staff members. The lack of a definitive response fuels speculation and raises concerns about transparency.

Intrigue Surrounds Cocaine Incident

The tension between the press and the White House over the cocaine discovery adds a layer of intrigue to an already sensitive issue. With further investigation and potential revelations, the matter continues to capture attention and raise questions about accountability within the highest echelons of power.