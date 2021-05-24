Home / World News / White House says cannot confirm report on Covid origins, needs more information
Three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) sought hospital care in November 2019, a month before China reported the first cases of Covid-19, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a US intelligence report.
Reuters | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 10:32 PM IST
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the US hopes the WHO can move into a more transparent investigation of the origins of the Covid pandemic.(REUTERS)

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday the United States could not confirm a Wall Street Journal report on the origins of Covid-19 and needed more information.

Psaki said the United States hopes the World Health Organization can move into a more transparent investigation of the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

