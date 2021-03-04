Home / World News / White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
world news

White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment

Under the Senate bill, anyone earning up to $75,000 qualifies for the full $1,400 with the payment being cut off entirely at $80,000.
Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:19 PM IST
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting with the House Democratic Caucus in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Biden has agreed to moderate Democrats' demands to narrow eligibility for stimulus checks, but rejected a push to trim extra unemployment benefits, as he tries to win support for his $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill, according to a Democratic aide. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Roughly 98% of US households that received a Covid-19 relief check in December will also qualify for the next round of payments being championed by President Joe Biden, according to a White House official.

Biden has said that Americans were promised $2,000 in direct checks, but only $600 was approved in December. The president views that promise as a cornerstone of his $1.9 trillion relief package pending in the Senate. His proposal offers $1,400 in additional payments that would quickly phase out based on income, so that money is better aimed at the middle class and poor.

Under the current Senate bill, the Biden administration estimates that 158.5 million households will receive direct payments, according to the White House official who insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations. The official stressed that almost everyone gets a check twice as large as in December, although 3.5 million households that received some payment from the $900 billion December package would no longer qualify.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Italy blocks Astra Covid vaccine export, risks backlash against EU

UK police won't probe journalist over 1995 Princess Diana interview

World’s first space hotel with artificial gravity expected to open in 2027

Italy sees sharpest fall in energy demand since WWII due to pandemic: Report

The decrease is due to tighter limits in the Senate bill on who can receive checks. The Biden administration has wanted to honor the promise made to voters, but it also does not want to be viewed as sending money to the affluent.

Under the Senate bill, anyone earning up to $75,000 qualifies for the full $1,400 with the payment being cut off entirely at $80,000. Couples earning up to $150,000 also receive checks with the payments disappearing at an income of $160,000.

Still, families that do not receive a direct check might still come out ahead in the massive $1.9 trillion package. The bill expands tax credits for children and childcare and those benefits will go to some of the households that received a check in December but no longer qualify for it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP