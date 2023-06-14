White House trans activist Rose Montoya shares candid insights into her Polyamorous journey

Rose Montoya, a transgender influencer and activist, made headlines when she bared her breasts at the White House during a Pride event.

Rose Montoya taking selfie with President Joe Biden. (Image Credit: Rose Monotoya/ TikTok)

But, the social media influencer’s journey goes beyond this bold act. Through her TikTok videos, Montoya has shared her experiences and thoughts on being in a polyamorous relationship, emphasizing the sense of liberation it has brought her.

Montoya reflects on her initial struggles with feelings of inadequacy and being too dependent on others. In a heartfelt video from September, she expresses her realization that her capacity to love exceeds what one individual can provide.

“For a while, I thought that there was something wrong with me. I thought that I was simply too codependent or that was too nerdy or that I, you know, had unrealistic needs or asks,” she expressed.

Montoya finds solace in polyamory, embracing the idea that no single person should be expected to meet all her needs.

“But the truth of the fact is, I have so much love to give and it’s too much for one person and I require so much love that one individual cannot meet it and that’s why I’m so thankful for polyamory because polyamory is the agreement that we don’t ever ask or expect any one individual to meet all our need,” she said.

The 27-year-old openly acknowledges the presence of jealousy in her relationships, but she finds solace in depending on multiple partners to fulfill her "high-maintenance" nature.

Rose Montoya is banned from the White House due to this notorious top-off moment. (Image Credit: Rose Montoya/ TikTok)

Montoya said, “When I stopped relying on one individual to meet that need, it liberated me.”

In her TikTok content, the transgender model offers glimpses into her polyamorous journey. Through a "2020 Dating Wrapped" slideshow, she shares her experiences of dating four polyamorous and two monogamous partners over the year. While the relationships seemed to flourish, the monogamous connections faced challenges due to differing views on sexuality.

The 27-year-old casually expressed, “Didn’t work out,” added, “Let’s just say that.”

Montoya's openness extends to discussing intimate details of her relationships. She boldly discloses her sexual experiences, including the duration of intimate moments, the use of protection, and even instances of pregnancy scares.

In one video, she expresses the struggle of navigating changes or endings in one relationship while trying to maintain the stability of others.

“No one tells you how hard it is for a relationship to change or end while you’re polyamorous and have another relationship that shouldn’t be unaffected….but it is being affected because of spillage,” the transgender influencer moaned.