Who can be Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's political successors after she retires?

Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Hasina is set to take oath as the prime minister of the country on Thursday, after being re-elected in the recently held polls. It will be her fifth term as the PM of Bangladesh. She helped the ruling Awami League party secure nearly three-quarters of elected seats in the parliament to win the mandate to form the government. Family members of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, (L-R) sister Sheikh Rehana, nephew and Rehana's son Radwan Mujib and daughter Saima Wazed (AFP)

Hasina is one of the most popular politicians in Bangladesh. However, opposition parties in the country allege her to be autocratic and had boycotted the recent elections.

Currently, 76-year-old Hasina is in the last stage of her political career. And experts have been wondering about her prospective successors in future. News agency AFP interacted with several leaders of Awami League about the party's plans about her successors.

"She does not like speaking about this succession issue," said one mid-ranking party leader, who works in the league's international wing.

In an interaction with AFP, Pierre Prakash of the International Crisis Group believes that there is a lack of capable younger leaders in the Awami League who can replace Hasina. Prakash opined that Hasina's "iron grip on the party's decision-making" held back the rise of such leaders.

Let's take a look at Hasina's close family members who experts believe may replace her once she retires from active politics.

Hasina's eldest son

The Bangladeshi PM's eldest son is Sajeeb Wazed Joy. He has helped his mother in governance despite living outside Bangladesh. He served as a digital adviser and helped in the expansion of internet services in Bangladesh.

Joy is often included in the Awami League's campaign posters alongside Hasina's pictures. However, a senior Awami League politician has claimed that Joy doesn't want to pursue a political career.

Hasina's sister

Hasina's younger sister Sheikh Rehana has often been part of rallies and political campaigns with the Bangladeshi leader. Hasina has also taken her sister on official visits abroad where Rehana attended meetings with foreign leaders.

Rehana's "experience and influence within the power corridors of Dhaka" make her a credible successor, Avinash Paliwal of the School of Oriental and African Studies in London told AFP.

Hasina's daughter

Saima Wazed is Hasina's daughter who has often been a part of her mother's diplomatic tours. 51-year-old Wazed may generate popularity among young Bangladeshis over time, believes Paliwal.