Who is Aliya Fakhri, Nargis Fakhri's sister accused of twin murder in US?

Aliya Fakhri, actor Nargis Fakhri’s sister, was arrested in the US for allegedly murdering her ex-boyfriend and one of his friends. The incident happened in Queens, New York, when she allegedly set a two-storey garage on fire by lighting up a heap of garbage. Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya Fakhri (right) has been arrested in the US.

Aliya Fakhri is scheduled to appear in court next on December 9, according to the office of the district attorney.

Here is more about Aliya Fakhri’s life.

Who is Aliya Fakhri?

Aliya Fakhri is the younger sister of Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri. She was born and brought up in Queens, New York, along with her sister. Both of them were born to a Pakistani father Mohammad Fakhri and a Czech mother Marie Fakhri.

Aliya and Nargis’ parents divorced when they were kids.

Aliya Fakhri, 43, has been alleged to have set the garage of a home in Queens on fire on November 23, killing her 35-year-old ex-boyfriend Edward Jacobs and his friend, 33-year-old Anastasia Ettienne.

According to the prosecutor, Aliya Fakhri took the step after Jacobs rejected her attempts to reconcile their relationship. She now faces a total of nine charges, four for a first-degree murder, four for second-degree murder and an arson charge.

Aliya’s mother Marie defended her daughter despite all the accusations. According to her, she is a caring person who cannot commit such a crime.

“I don't think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody,” Marie said after her daughter’s arrest.

According to the New York Post, the victim's mother said that her son had ended his relationship with Aliya well over a year ago. However, she wanted to reconcile and continued to pursue it.

Jacob’s mother also clarified that her son wasn't romantically involved with the other victim, Anastasia. According to her, they were friends, not lovers.