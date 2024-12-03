Nargis Fakhri's mother reacts as other daughter Aliya is accused of brutal murder in US, calls her a ‘caring person’

Actor Nargis Fakhri's sister, Aliya Fakhri, has reportedly been arrested in connection with the tragic deaths of her former boyfriend and his friend in Queens, New York, last month. Aliya, 43, is accused of intentionally setting fire to a detached garage, resulting in the deaths of 35-year-old Edward Jacobs and 33-year-old Anastasia Ettienne, according to a statement from District Attorney Melinda Katz. (Also read: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for killing ex-boyfriend by setting garage on fire in New York) Actor Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya has been accused of murdering her boyfriend.

Mother's statement

While Nargis Fakhri has not commented on the matter, her mother has defended Aliya. She said, “I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody," multiple news outlets reported.

Aliya's mother stated that her daughter had been battling opioid addiction following a dental mishap, which she believes may have contributed to Aliya's erratic behaviour.

What happened

On the morning of November 2, Aliya allegedly arrived at the garage and shouted, “You're all going to die today” at Jacobs, who was sleeping upstairs at the time. A witness, who heard her shout, came outside and discovered that the building was engulfed in flames. The District Attorney's office confirmed the tragic incident in its release.

Ettienne, Jacobs' friend, rushed downstairs after being alerted, then attempted to go back upstairs to rescue him. Unfortunately, neither of them survived the blaze, succumbing to smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, according to a statement from District Attorney Katz's office.

Aliya Fakhri lived on Parsons Boulevard in Queens, while the incident occurred in the Jamaica neighborhood.

Aliya Fakhri was indicted by a grand jury for four counts of murder in the first degree, four counts of murder in the second degree and one count each of arson in the first degree and arson in the second degree, the release said, adding that she faces a potential maximum of life in prison if convicted of the top charge.