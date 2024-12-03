Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for killing ex-boyfriend by setting garage on fire in New York

Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya Fakhri has reportedly been arrested in connection with the murder of her ex-boyfriend and his friend in New York's Queens last month. Nargis Fakhri's sister faces a potential maximum of life in prison if convicted of the top charge.(File image)

Aliya Fakhri, 43, “deliberately” set on fire a detached garage of a house, which led to the death of her 35-year-old ex-boyfriend Edward Jacobs and Anastasia Ettienne (33), according to a press release by District Attorney Melinda Katz.

"You're all going to die today", Aliya Fakhri yelled at Jacobs after arriving at the garage early morning on November 2. Jacobs lived upstairs and was sleeping during the incident.

A witness came out hearing her voice and found that the building was on fire, the press release by District Attorney Melinda Katz office said.

Jacobs' friend Ettienne came downstairs on being alerted and went back up to save him. However, neither of them survived and died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, Katz's office said in the press release.

Aliya Fakhri resided in Parsons Boulevard in Queens while the incident took place in Jamaica area.

Charges against Nargis Fakhri's sister

Aliya Fakhri was indicted by a grand jury for four counts of murder in the first degree, four counts of murder in the second degree and one count each of arson in the first degree and arson in the second degree, the release said, adding that she faces a potential maximum of life in prison if convicted of the top charge.

“As alleged in this indictment, this defendant maliciously ended the lives of two people by setting a fire that trapped a man and woman in a raging inferno. The victims tragically died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. Our condolences are with families of Edward Jacobs and Anastasia Ettienne as we prosecute this case,” the release said.

The release further said: “According to the charges and investigation, on November 2, Fakhri arrived at the front door of a two-story detached garage behind 172-27 91st Avenue at around 6:20 a.m. and yelled upstairs to 35-year-old victim Edward Jacobs, ‘You’re all going to die today.’ Soon after, a witness who was inside the property came downstairs and discovered that the building was on fire. Ettienne was alerted to the fire and went downstairs briefly. The woman then returned upstairs in an attempt to save Jacobs, who was sleeping. The building became engulfed with flames and neither Jacobs nor Ettienne could escape.”

Aliya Fakhri's mother couldn't believe she could murder someone, according to an NDTV report. Her mother said Aliya was a person who cared for and tried to help everyone.

Her mother also said that Aliya had struggled with opioid addiction after a dental mishap, which she believes may have led to her behaviour, according to information in multiple reports.